Big surprise in Luis Enrique’s XI against Real Sociedad?

Tomorrow evening, Paris Saint-Germain will have a meeting with destiny as they try to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2021. To do this, he must consolidate the two-goal advantage obtained at the Parc des Princes against Real Sociedad (2-0). Attending a press conference earlier in the day, Bradley Barcola and Luis Enrique explained that they would come to win as if the score was 0-0.

❗️Marquinhos spoke to the medical staff at the end of the training session. Although he trained normally, his emotions were not the best. He could start on the bench against Real Sociedad tomorrow night #RSOPSG — Fabrice Hawkins (@fabricehawkins) March 4, 2024

Marquinhos on the bench, Nuno Mendes starting?

In the meantime, Spanish technicians can make strong choices. If he trains normally, Marquinhos may well start on the bench because the sensations wouldn’t be the best. Danilo could therefore take his place as he trained normally. Another strong choice in sight, Nuno Mendes could start, having featured in the last two matches against Rennes and Monaco. Kylian Mbappé, whose situation has been talked about in recent days, will start while Lucas Hernandez could well play in the center of defense.

PSG’s possible XI Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos or Danilo, Lucas Hernandez, Nuno Mendes – Vitinha, Ruiz, Zaire-Emery – Dembele, Mbappe, Barkola