Real Madrid: Andric Cash on Bellingham

After scoring Brazil’s winning goal against England, future Real Madrid player Andric called his future teammate Jude Bellingham a “superstar”.

The 17-year-old scored the only goal of the match at Wembley on Saturday after Vinicius Junior broke free from the England defense in the 80th minute. The teenager, who is set to join Real Madrid from Brazilian club Palmeiras when he turns 18 this summer, later took to Instagram to celebrate the victory, while praising his future Real Madrid teammate, Bellingham, following the post-match meeting.

In his Instagram story, the Brazilian sensation posted a photo of himself and Bellingham – who signed with Borussia Dortmund last summer and has since been a revelation for Los Blancos – and captioned it, “Superstar @Judebellingham.”

Make way for Spain

Andric is considered one of Brazil’s most exciting rising stars and, against England, he showed glimpses of his considerable potential on the big stage. His star will only rise when he finally joins Madrid in 2022 after signing a deal with Palmeiras, where the Spanish giants agreed to pay his €60 million release clause for the young prodigy.

The Brazilian talent, who scored his first goal for his country during his third cap against the Three Lions, could be part of the national team again when the Dorival juniors face Spain on Tuesday at the end of the international clash.

