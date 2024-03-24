Top 14 – Posolo Tuilagi uncertain for next USAP match, Tommaso Allen injured

Despite a great USAP victory at Oionax (14 to 15), Sang et Or left Ain with many wounded. Second row Posolo Tuilagi left with a concussion.

Is only victory beautiful? This is how Frank Azema and his staff can reassure themselves. Certainly success in Oyonnax is beautiful and convincing, it also allows Sang et Or to get out of the red zone and put themselves in a more comfortable 11th place. But when it comes time to put names on the match sheet for next week’s reception in Castries, few migraineurs can find themselves invited to the party.

Massacre at Charles-Mathon

The hit to the head, new international and colossus of the house, Posolo Tuilagi, came in the 38th minute before watching the game end from the sidelines. Failure to respond favorably to concussion protocol requested by match doctor, U20 World Champion may miss out Match against Castres.

Shortly before the match, it was his scrum mate Silala Lam, who suffered a sprained ankle, that had to give way to Ignacio Ruiz. Still in the first half, as the siren sounded, Tommaso Allen was injured. The full-back came out clutching his thigh after the kick, helped by two members of staff. According to information received from Ischia, there is a risk of rupture at one level Independent. A very complicated first half for the Catalans, who, in addition to injuries, were behind at the break. If the final victory wouldn’t cure them, it would at least be able to bandage them.