Cristiano Ronaldo’s New Porn Scandal Has Shocked Saudi Arabia

For over a year now, Cristiano Ronaldo has been courting Al-Nasser. After a great career in Europe marked by successes at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, the former Sporting CP decided to move to Saudi Arabia. And unlike other stars, it didn’t take long for CR7 to adapt on and off the field. Happy, he’s had a good season from a personal point of view, proving that at 39 he still has it under his belt. During this 2023–24 financial year, he has already provided 27 goals and 11 assists in 28 matches across all competitions.

If a footballer born in 85 is impeccable from a statistical point of view, his attitude sometimes causes problems. Indeed, football fans in Saudi Arabia were able to understand the “bad sides” of Cristiano Ronaldo. On several occasions, they were able to see the five-time Ballon d’Or leaving the field in great anger. This was the case last year, when he kicked a water bottle and made a moody gesture after the defeat against Al-Ittihad. He also told the opponent to shut up during the match against Al Fayya.

Many obscene acts

But sometimes he went a little further. A very upset CR7 made lewd gestures following his side’s 2-0 loss to leaders Al-Hilal on 9 February. He rubbed the opposing team’s jersey on his crotch, sent by fans of Neymar’s club. The Portuguese then shed the tunic before returning to the locker room. Yesterday the native of Funchal was back. Indeed, when his team won 3-2 against Al-Shabaab, the star striker, who scored from the penalty spot, upped his antics.

Once the match was over, he walked in front of the opposing fans who chanted Messi’s name throughout the match and put his hands over his ears to show that he could no longer hear them. Then, he flexed his legs and showed his pelvic region with his hands, making a new obscene gesture. A trend that doesn’t please many people. In Spain, a country that has seen Messi and CR7 compete for many years; Many media outlets reacted. “Cristiano Ronaldo reacts rudely when they shout ‘Messi, Messi’ at him”.wrote the trains. Mundo Deportivo One” talked aboutcynical attitude”

An investigation has been initiated

In Saudi Arabia, where these acts receive a very poor response, these gestures are clearly too many. Newspaper Ashrak al-Awsat Explains that even if there is no official reaction from the Saudi Pro League yet, the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee of the Saudi Federation has launched an immediate investigation after this new incident. A decision will be taken in the next two days. In the meantime, his case will be studied very closely, his reaction “dirty“By many football enthusiasts in the country.

Goal Arabia excited”Saudi anger at what happened“And adds that many believe he has crossed the line and demand exemplary approval for CR7 regardless of his status. This is the case of Saudi writer and TV host Waleed Al Faraj, whose comments are relayed by Telegraph. “The disciplinary committee faces the biggest test. We will wait and see. Everything has its limits, no matter how famous you are. That’s how the major leagues work.” For his part, Cristiano Ronaldo did not react. The same goes for Al-Nasr, who chose not to comment on the latest incident, which the club could do well without…