Biggest scam in LoL esports? 32 players from the same league were suspended by Riot Games following suspicions of match-fixing.

It’s not that rare for League of Legends esports to be rocked by scandals, especially in Asia. The latest case is key, as all minor league teams are affected. 32 players have been suspended following allegations of match fixing.

No one is spared

In an official press release, The people responsible for the Vietnamese league, the VCS, announced that they have suspended 32 players (but also coaches or managers) from 8 teams in the league.. The suspension follows a preliminary investigation launched on March 18. So the rest of the Spring Split has been suspended until further notice.

As announced on March 18, we have postponed the 2024 VCS Spring Split to allow more time to review and identify unusual data from matches that have taken place and been publicly broadcast. From there, we compared the published rules to make decisions that ensure the integrity of the tournament. Based on the preliminary results, we have decided to temporarily suspend all competitive activities of the following individuals and will continue to analyze additional data. For the duration of the suspension, these individuals may not participate in Riot Games esports activities, including official or third-party tournaments. During the compliance investigation, we will allow team members (including individuals not listed above) to add information or respond to the organizing committee’s decision. These measures are enforced with utmost seriousness to ensure fairness and spirit of healthy competition in sports. We will update more information regarding VCS Finals restart process soon. Please continue to follow the official channels to get the latest information. We sincerely thank you for your patronage and support for the league.

An investigation was launched after 5 VCS teams were suspected of match-fixing, but it seems all structures are involved. All were summoned by Riot Games as part of the investigation.

A complicated situation

Some players reportedly said that they earn more by fixing matches than by playing honestly. Statements that raise many questions about the viability, but especially the sustainability of the League of Legends esports ecosystem in minor leagues.. The matter could also compromise Vietnam’s participation in MSI 2024, which is scheduled to begin on May 1 in China.

The last Spring Split results from March 14 have been canceled and only results prior to March 10 will be considered for general ranking. Until the investigation is complete, it is difficult to know when competition will resume, and above all, under what conditions. It also remains to be seen what sanctions will be imposed depending on the degree of involvement of the people concerned.