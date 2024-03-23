Is it possible to play Fortnite on Windows 11?

This question may be surprising, but given the popularity of Windows 10 and Microsoft’s insistence on Windows 11 adoption, it is important for gamers. Is Fortnite playable on Windows 11 PC? What requirements and details do you need to know to get the best experience possible? GinjFo tells you everything.

To answer as quickly as possible, yes Fortnite is supported by Microsoft’s latest operating system. Obviously, if you run this title under Windows 10, switching to Windows 11 shouldn’t cause any problems. However, for the best experience, it must be verified that your current hardware meets the recommended hardware requirements.

Under Windows 11 it requires a graphics solution equipped with a Core i5-7300U processor at 3.5 GHz or a Ryzen 3 3300U (or higher), 16 GB of random access memory (RAM) and 2 GB of VRAM type GeForce GTX 960. or Radeon R9 280 or higher. Finally, the game requires 70 GB of storage space for installation. It is strongly recommended to use SSD to benefit from faster changes.

All of these materials meet the recommended requirements. A less powerful configuration may run the title but the experience won’t be optimal. To the question of “What is the best graphics card for Fortnite”, the answer is not clear because it depends on the budget while relying on the expression that ” Can do more with less ” Clearly, the GeForce RTX 4070 is an interesting reference to the Radeon RX 7900 GRE which exceeds 90 frames per second in 1080p or 1440p. The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or Radeon RX 6700 XT offer the expected 60 fps at 1080p.

How to install Fortnite on Windows 11?

To download and install Fortnite on Windows 11, the operation is not complicated. To install the Epic Games Store client simply visit the store’s web page and install it.

Once present in Windows 11, launch the client by logging into your account. If you don’t have one, just make one. Finally search the store for the game and select the first result.

Finally, consider enabling Game Mode in Windows 11. It optimizes system resources for better performance by disabling unnecessary background processes. For example hePrevents Windows Update from installing drivers and sending restart notifications and provides a more stable frame rate depending on the specific game and system.

To do this: