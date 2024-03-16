Minecraft announces a major new update full of new features

It is hard to imagine Minecraft Slowing down, it has an undisputed status as the best-selling game of all time.

Just to give you an idea MinecraftA success, it has sold 300,000,000 copies by October 2023.

Grand Theft Auto v Backlog after selling about 195,000,000 copies. Minecraft There is nothing to fear for a while yet.

It continues to maintain a very healthy player base, rewarding them with a steady stream of updates with another major update expected to arrive later this year.

The developers at Mojang are hard at work on update 1.21 and while it is not yet ready for release, some features are now available for players to test via the latest snapshot patch.

Snapshot 24W11A is available for download now and includes the experimental additions of Mace and Breeze Road.

The mace is a new heavy weapon that deals maximum damage when you swing it at your enemies, although it’s also quite nifty on the ground.

Breeze Rods, on the other hand, can be obtained from new Breeze monsters who will drop the item when they die.

You can use Breeze Rods to create Wind Charges, or combine Breeze Rods with Heavy Core Blocks to create mass.

The quick patch also includes new Proving Chambers, allowing you to find new armor fittings for your gear.

In addition, it also introduces an updated loot table for the Vault, two new banner designs, and three new Pottery Shards.

Remember that as a quick patch, these features remain under testing, so don’t expect perfection.

You will need the Java version Minecraft To download the patch so these features are only available for PC, Mac and Linux players.

You can view the full patch notes online.