This champion is terrorizing the ladder, but he will be disappointed this week!

Sometimes, certain champions impose themselves on the ladder. This is the case of the League of Legends champion who has become a very popular pick in our games, but also in the professional scene. A situation that could no longer continue for Riot Games who therefore decided to impose a nerf on it, a nerf that will come into effect with patch 14.4 scheduled for next Thursday.

Champion for three lanes

As we explained in a previous article, Twisted Fate is currently one of the best champions in the game on three different lanes: top, mid and carry botlane, either with his AP build or his AD build which seems to be the best build. More effective at higher Elo. Combining all roles, he has a win rate of over 52% and has an unparalleled presence at the professional level. Riot Games is well aware of the situation and has finally decided to address it in the next patch.

Twisted Fate Basic statistics Decreased attack speed growth per level: 3% → 2.5% Z – Good Pickaxe Blue Card AP Ratio Decreased: 115% → 100% E – Package AP Ratio Decreased: 50% → 40%

While these changes won’t erase his currently popular AD build, the decrease in attack speed growth will slow him down a bit, as will some of his AP ratios. This should not completely bury the champion

What other important changes?

Those who can no longer see Maokai in all their games will undergo a well-deserved nerf during the next update. His armor will decrease, as will his A damage. The stability period of its final will also be reduced. K’Sante will also receive balance, balance, designed for the professional scene.

Smolder, the latest champion, isn’t fully balanced yet, so the developers have planned quality-of-life changes to almost all of his spells. Patch 14.4 will be deployed on Thursday February 22, 2024 according to the official Riot Games schedule.