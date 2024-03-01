Bianca Sensori walks the streets of Paris naked, internet users shocked by Kanye West’s wife’s audacity

Kanye West has been making headlines since his divorce from Kim Kardashian. The rapper, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, has indeed drawn attention on several occasions because his behavior was deemed inappropriate. A trend that is also significantly damaging his career. Everyone still remembers this anti-Semitic tweet he posted on X a few months ago. Since then, nothing has gone well for Yeh, who initially found his bank turning its back on him. As if that was not enough, the Adidas brand for which he was the muse also decided to terminate his contract. The equipment manufacturer has also filed a complaint against Salam’s father for not honoring the terms of their contract and is seeking $250 million in damages. Fortunately he is still totally in love with his new wife Bianca Sensori.

Bianca Sensory Nude

On social networks, Internet users did not mince words to express Kanye West’s attitude towards his wife. It seems lightning struck the rapper, with internet users outraged to see his wife treated like a piece of meat. ” She is your wife and you treat her like a blow up doll » We can read specifically in the comments of this photo. or : ” This photo is horrible ” In simple knitted tights, Bianca Sensory took to the streets of Paris with her private parts fully exposed.