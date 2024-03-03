Warning, the week is in the studio!

If there’s one return the music world has been eagerly awaiting, it’s this: The Weeknd, who was feeling inspired earlier in the year, seems to be back in the studio. A chance to wonder if this future project will formalize the break between Abel Tesfe and his character.

A few months ago, he declared: ” At the moment I am going through a cathartic period. (…) I will continue to make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to destroy The Weeknd. And I will. One day or another. I am really trying to shed this skin and be reborn” – It’s a way of announcing that The Weeknd will soon be gone.

And three?

And, in recent months, many have been wondering if the artist has an upcoming project The artist will be the creator of the trilogy already started : So far, albums After hours and Dawn FM was offered to the public. However, last June, The Weeknd announced to Variety that he was ending the third chapter of the saga. As if to confirm all this, no interpreter Blinding lights Recently published a photo taken in the studio with the caption “I hear fire in the sky. The dawn is slowly ending …,” – which can be translated as “I hear fire in the sky”. The dawn is slowly ending…”

Good news for the most impatient, The Weeknd seems to be refining the project. Or, at least, we hope so.