“It was physically difficult”: Dune 2 in cinemas… back on set! – Cinema News

Director Denis Villeneuve and his three main actors, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Austin Butler, present us “Dune 2”, a sequel that aims to be darker than the previous film.

We had to wait a little longer than expected, as the release was delayed for a few months due to a writers’ and actors’ strike, which prevented any possibility of assembling its glamorous cast in all four corners of the world. But this time it is: the sequel to Dune is in our theaters. And it is darker than the first part.

Antihero

When Christopher Nolan compared it to The Empire Strikes Back, it came to mind like Attack of the Clones. Especially for the passage of Paul Atreides (Timothy Chalamet), who is more reminiscent of Anakin Skywalker than Luke, making him an anti-hero, an increasingly rare figure in blockbusters of this scale.

On our microphone, as part of their visit to Paris, Timothée Chalamet and Denis Villeneuve discuss this aspect of the feature film, the first major cinematic event of 2024, before telling us about the difficulties that filming in the sand presents.

Austin Butler, From Elvis to Dune

Zandaya also addresses, returning to the role of Chani, with slightly more screen time than the first opus. When Austin Butler, Baz Luhrmann’s former Elvis and debutant in the science fiction saga inspired by Frank Herbert’s novels, explains to us how he transformed himself to become the charismatic and psychotic Feyd-Rautha, played by Sting in David Lynch in 1984. film

Comments collected by Maximilien Pierret in Paris on February 13, 2024 – Editing: Alexandre Eyre