Anne Hathaway romantic movie plot, trailer and release date

For those who like romantic movies, Prime Video has an interesting news. it is your ideaA “romantic drama” film based on Robin Lee’s 2017 novel of the same name that brings to the screen the love story of Solenn and Hayes. The star recently returned to Prime, played by Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzin respectively. Red, white and blue blood. Below you will find all the information about the plot, cast and release date as well as the trailer of the film.

What is the idea about you?

your idea Focuses on Solenn (Anne Hathaway), a forty-year-old single mother who begins an unexpected romance with twenty-four-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzin), the lead singer of August Moon. the world After Graha kicks out her ex at the last minute, forcing her teenage daughter to accompany her to the Coachella music festival, Solenn meets Hayes by chance, with whom there is an undeniable spark from the first moment. The two begin a passionate relationship, but it’s not long before Hayes’ superstar status poses inevitable challenges to their relationship, and Solenn realizes that life in the spotlight may be more than she bargained for.

Actors of the film

your idea Directed by Michael Showalter, screenplay by Michael Showalter and Jennifer Westfeldt. The film was produced by Kathy Shulman, Gabrielle Union, Anne Hathaway, Robin Lee, Eric Hayes, Michael Showalter, Jordana Molick, executive producers Douglas S. Jones, Jason Babyszewski, Jennifer Westfeldt and Kian Gass.

The cast includes Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzin, Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Matfeld, Jordan Aaron Hall, Mathilda Gianopoulos, Raymond Cham Jr., Jaden Anthony, Victor White and Dakota Eden.

The Idea of ​​You Trailer

In the trailer, the first single from the film’s soundtrack, Dance before you walk, on Arista Records. The soundtrack of the film will be released along with the release of the film.

When it will be released on Prime Video

your ideaRunning 115 minutes, available on Prime Video from Thursday 2 May.