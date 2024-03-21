Beware of shaking! Audience causes mini-earthquake at Taylor Swift and Travis Scott concert

Dance till the earth shakes. Seismologists have been studying for many years how thousands of people gathered in one place for a concert can cause seismic activity. By comparing these data, the Seismological Society of America and the New Atlas site had fun establishing a ranking of the artists who produced the most passion and seismograph waves.

A shaky night in Seattle

And, obviously, who else but Taylor Swift will take the pole position once again? On July 22, over 72,000 fast Eras gathered at Lumen Field Stadium in Seattle to attend the tour concert. At the same time, the seismograph of Jackie Kaplan-Auerbach, a professor of geology, recorded seismic activity equivalent to a magnitude 2.3 earthquake. World Record, approved by Guinness.

After two weeks, the earth is shaken again. This time in Rome, during a concert by the insufferable rapper Travis Scott. More than 60,000 people attended the concert at the famous Cirque Maxime, when Kanye West appeared on stage with the star in the evening. The frenzied crowd produced tremors equivalent to a magnitude 1.3 earthquake, according to Giovanni Diaferia, a geophysical researcher, based on readings from a seismograph located 9 kilometers from the concert venue.

AC/DC blasts the meter with 103 decibels

At the podium, we find country singer Garth Brooks, who wrote the song Colleen Baton Rouge, Became the unofficial anthem of the University of Louisiana, whose campus is located in Baton Rouge. So when the artist played the first chords of his song in front of 102,000 people at the city’s Tiger Stadium, the fans screamed with such joy that the volume rose to 95 decibels and the surrounding seismographs began to vibrate.

Bruce Springsteen and the Foo Fighters also slip into the New Atlas list, which specifically mentions AC/DC concerts. On December 15, 2015, the Australian group was in Auckland (New Zealand) for a show at 103 Decibels. Enough to hear more than 6 kilometers away.

Curiously, Metallica’s concert at Seattle’s Lumen Field Stadium produced very little seismic activity. “Metal fans love it HeadbangSo they don’t necessarily have to jump, asks Gabriel Tepp of the Caltech Seismological Laboratory. The way they move doesn’t create a strong signal. » Who doesn’t jump…