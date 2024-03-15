Natalie Portman endured a difficult year after her marriage broke up

Natalie Portman – Golden Globes 2024 – Getty

Natalie Portman has had a tough year as she has to overcome the breakup of her 11-year marriage to Benjamin Millepied.

The actress and choreographer secretly ended their relationship eight months ago, and it was just announced that the couple has finalized their divorce.

A source told PEOPLE how Natalie reportedly coped with the breakup of their relationship: “It was really hard for her at first, but her friends rallied around her and helped her get through the worst of it. Natalie is really hard and hurt. years, but she has grown stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work.

On Friday, Natalie’s rep confirmed that she and Benjamin had separated after the actress filed for dissolution of marriage in July.

The divorce was finalized last month in France, where the couple live with their children Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 7.

It was first reported in June that Benjamin allegedly cheated on the actress with a 25-year-old woman named Camille Etienne.

A source told Page Six that Natalie and Benjamin, who married in 2012, initially split in 2022 but managed to work through their marital problems by then.

However, the insider added that revelations of Benjamin’s affair had rocked their marriage once again.