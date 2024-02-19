News

Benjamin Netanyahu decided to enter Rafah

Benjamin Netanyahu said to himself "Determined" to launch a ground invasion and enter Rafah. A city with over 1.5 million Palestinians. -

War between Israel and Hamas: Benjamin Netanyahu decides to enter Rafah

Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “determined” to launch a ground offensive and enter Rafah. A city with over 1.5 million Palestinians. – (France 3)

Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “determined” to launch a ground offensive and enter Rafah. A city with over 1.5 million Palestinians.

Residents of the Gaza Strip are fleeing Rafah on these carts filled with mattresses, some furniture and bags of clothes. The city is now in danger. “They say they are going to attack Rafah, the situation is catastrophic. We don’t know where to go.”, mourns a citizen. The city has turned into a huge refugee camp.

Rafah was subjected to a series of airstrikes by Israel

Since February 12, the Israeli army has launched a series of airstrikes on Rafah. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shows his determination. “Even if we reach an agreement with Hamas, we will enter Rafah. There are no other solutions for total victory. We must eliminate this battalion in Rafah and we will do it.”, he said. Egyptian authorities are preparing a massive camp to accommodate 100,000 people in the event of an Israeli attack.

