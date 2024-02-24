Georgia Maloney will chair the G7 summit in Kyiv on Saturday afternoon

London announces £245 million to help Ukraine build up munitions stockpile

The United Kingdom announced on Saturday 24 February a 245 million pound sterling (287 million euro) envelope to help Ukraine replenish its munitions, two years after the start of the Russian invasion.

This is the purpose of assistance “Strengthen Supply Chain to Make Artillery Ammunition Ukraine Needs to Increase Its Reserves Urgently”In a press release, the British Ministry of Defense suggests.

The army of Ukraine has “Putin repelled the Russian aggressor to reclaim half of the stolen territory, while inflicting significant damage on Russian capabilities, with nearly 30% of the Russian Black Sea fleet destroyed or damaged, and thousands of tanks and armored vehicles destroyed »British Defense Minister Grant Shaps announced. “Together we will ensure that Putin fails, for democracy, the rules-based international order and the victory of the Ukrainian people.”he added.

Weakened by the blockade of American aid, the failure of its summer counter-offensive, and a growing shortage of men and ammunition, the Ukrainian military faces a dilemma. “extremely difficult”By his own admission, President Volodymyr Zelensky, who a week ago had to make the decision to hand over the fortress city of Avdivka.

The United Kingdom, one of Kiev’s main supporters, recently announced an increase in military aid to Ukraine, amounting to 2.5 billion pounds sterling (2, 9 billion euros) for the year 2024/2025.