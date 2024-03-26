American arrested after stealing leg of man fleeing train

H.M.

03/25/2024 at 8:34 PM

Horrible scene across the Atlantic. A 27-year-old man in Wasco, California (United States) was caught this Friday, March 22, manipulating the leg of a victim who was fatally struck by a train.

In the video posted on the social network, the man can be seen in possession of the lower part of a human leg, which he then brought to his face near where the fatal accident occurred.

A leg eaten away?

According to American media, including Bakersfield Now and the San Joaquin Sun, the suspect was also seen lifting his leg. The information, which, at this stage, has not been confirmed by local authorities, who are continuing their investigation.

Police, along with railway security forces, intervened quickly in the morning, when a pedestrian had just been struck. A fatal accident: the victim, whose leg was completely amputated, died instantly.

The suspect, identified as Resendo Tellez, was arrested by police, specifically for stealing material evidence from the scene of the accident. It is now the subject of proceedings for “removing or mutilating human remains”.