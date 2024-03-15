“Everybody is afraid of me”: his “monstrous” arm weighs 9 kg, Malik’s ordeal, the 26-year-old young influencer

A young man born with a giant right hand says that strangers on the street are afraid and shy away from him.

26-year-old Malik Aftab’s daily life is special. This young Indian from the city of Ghazipur lives with a very rare pathology: his right hand is large and deformed. The weight of the latter is also about nine kg.

On the streets of his city, where he goes unnoticed, the townspeople stare at him. “People fear me because of my terrible hands”The newspaper explains the young man “the sun”.

Doctors do not know the reason for the appearance of this malformation. However, they believe he is suffering from Proteus Syndrome. This pathology causes disproportionate growth of various tissues, bones or skin in the body.

This disease can also contribute to the development of tumors and cancer. This syndrome has been diagnosed only 200 times worldwide.

Very expensive treatment

Symptoms vary from person to person and usually begin between 6 and 18 months of age. Malik saw many doctors when he was young. But the student says his family can no longer afford the treatment he needs for his enormous hand. The strain on his arm also causes him a lot of pain and fatigue.

However, Malik acknowledges his differences. He has also become a social media star with 194,000 followers on Instagram.