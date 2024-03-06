Bayern Munich take out Lazio and avoid unpleasant surprises – C1 – 8th – Bayern Munich-Lazio (3-0)

Bayern Munich 3-0 Lazio

Goal: Kane (39E and 66E) and Muller (45E+2)

If some still doubt it, another Champions League poster this Tuesday evening (Real Sociedad-Paris Saint-Germain side) reminds us: in a two-way encounter, the opposition is tough (at least) 180 minutes. Thus Bayern Munich, after losing by the slimmest of margins during the first round, easily overthrew Lazio in revenge: at home and especially thanks to another great performance from Harry Kane, the German club qualified for the quarter-finals. C1 logically eliminated the Italians who were too limited.

A decisive end to the first half

Under pressure, Bayern need to take control of the match as quickly as possible. And if the first chance is for Matteo Guenduzi, the Bavarians quickly monopolize the ball and create countless opportunities: Leroy Sane hits without power, Jamal Musiala gives Ivan Provedel a more serious job, Rafael Guerrero is blocked, Eric Dier hits his shot helmet. screws up. .. Then, with Ciro Immobile having just missed a big chance, Kane took advantage of a missed German shot to open the scoring with a diving header. Less than ten minutes later, in extra time of the first period, Thomas Müller also got a head on Deer’s volley. 2-0, overthrew Lazio.

Most goals in a single season by Harry Kane in all competitions: ◎ 41 – 2017/18 ◎ 35 – 2016/17 ◎ 33 – 2020/21 ◎ 32 – 2022/23 ◉ 32 – 2023/24 That’s already matched last season in 16 fewer games. 😅 pic.twitter.com/6I8UpJg81Q – Squawka (@Squawka) March 5, 2024

In the second act, Lazio still couldn’t hide its stark inferiority. The best in all areas, even if they avoided a penalty on contact between Matthijs de Ligt and Immobile, the locals offered themselves the inevitable Can: Close, the Englishman. A double on the rebound of an effort by Sane that was deflected by Provedale. With possession still in their favor and Müller hitting the post, Munich will just have to manage to validate their presence in the next round. No, his season is not over yet. Roma, on the other hand, will go through the Italian Cup.

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer – Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Guerrero (Davies, 78E) – Goretzka, Pavlovic – Müller (tel, 78E), Musiala (Gnabri, 90E+1), Sane (Lamar, 90E) – Can. Coach: Tuchel.

Lazio (4-3-3): Provedale – Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini – Guendozzi, Vecino (Cataldi, 61E), Alberto (Kamada, 80E) – Anderson (Pedro, 76E), stable (Castellanos, 61E), Zakagni (Isaksen, 61E). Coach: ok

Not happy? Double and qualify