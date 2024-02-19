Gennaro Gattuso will throw in the towel!

On 27 September, Olympique de Marseille formalized the arrival of Gennaro Gattuso to replace starter Marcelino. An unexpected upheaval in Marseille’s season, which started on the wrong foot with a Champions League elimination against Panathinaikos and a transplant to a 4-4-2 that didn’t work. The arrival of an Italian, with a strong character, should put demands at the heart of the Olympian project.

After the rest of this announcement

Alas, the lack of character seen in the Marseille squad in recent weeks has been bettered by the will of a strong-willed coach. Indeed, according to the Italian coach’s entourage, Gennaro Gattuso believes he no longer has the solutions to turn around OM. OM have won just one match in the Coupe de France in 2024 against Thionville. Since then, in Ligue 1, as in the Europa League, it has been a mess, with players unable to win or keep a result.

to read

Joey Barton is ready to come and coach OM

Gattuso had no weapons

Strasbourg, Rennes, Monaco, Lyon, Metz, Brest, many opponents who took advantage of the certain indifference of Olympian players, who were hardly convinced. The winter transfer window has ultimately done nothing to rectify the shortcomings seen during the first half of the season, such as the unfortunate Ulysses Garcia who offered Lis-Maleau a goal ball against Brest on Sunday evening. Gattuso seemed unfazed by the lack of rebellion from his players, who were nevertheless swayed by both management (Jonathan Klose’s case) and supporters.

After the rest of this announcement

Nothing happened, and apart from apologizing, Gennaro Gattuso seemed utterly helpless after Sunday evening’s defeat at Breton’s soil. There’s a good chance his time on the bench won’t last more than 5 months, and he won’t leave an indelible mark on the city of Marseille like Marcelino or Michel did before him. The next coach, whose profile is already being studied internally, in any case knows where he is going!