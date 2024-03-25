Cursed ceasefire on OM, carnage continues

The international break is feared by all clubs at this time of the season, when the final sprint is launched, especially for Olympique de Marseille. Several Marseille players were injured during their selection.

A few days ago, Bamo Mite, who suffered a double ankle sprain and a sprained knee after a collision with Luis Henrique in training, may be saying goodbye to the end of the season with OM. Called up for two friendlies with Senegal, Ismaila Sarr (hamstring injury) and Pepe Gueye (calf injury) also affected. Very bad news for Jean-Louis Gasset and his staff. And the carnage continued with Ulises Garcia. Injured an adductor muscle against Ireland, the left-back was forced to miss the rally with Switzerland and return to Marseille. Players added to the already long list of injured Marseille players (Samuel Gigot, Valentin Rongier, Amir Murillo, Bilal Nardi).

The list of injured is growing, worry for Om

Hackatom AT OM before the final sprint! 🏥😭 All these players are currently injured… while some have been injured more or less for a long time like Bilel Nadir, Rongier and Murillo, Ulysses Garcia, Ismaila Sarr and Pepe Gueye have recently been added to the list… pic.twitter.com/jLXy27VjCV — Massilia Zone (@MassiliaZone) March 24, 2024

Not exactly reassuring news, when the club host PSG in their next match on Sunday, March 31, on Matchday 27 of Ligue 1. If Jean-Louis Gasset has managed to establish a positive dynamic at OM since taking office, a cascade of injuries has caused concern for Olympian supporters. There are difficult and important meetings in Marseille in the coming weeks. Paris, Lille, Benfica Lisbon, RC Lens or OGC Nice. Matches that could define the end of OM’s season both in the league and on the European scene. Marseille’s medical staff still have a week to work a miracle and try to get as many players back on their feet as possible. The international break was terrible for the Marseille city club.