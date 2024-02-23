Football – Mercato – OM

Gattuso – Gassett: OM star confirms coach change

Published on February 23, 2024 at 1:15 am



After replacing Gennaro Gattuso, Jean-Louis Gasset led his first meeting as OM coach this Thursday evening, when they hosted Shakhtar Donetsk in the second leg of the Europa League (3-1). A change approved by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who still has thoughts for Gennaro Gattuso.

The reaction was expected, it came. After being held in check in the first leg (2-2), theOm stood in front of Shakhtar Donetsk This Thursday evening, in the second leg of the Europa League (3-1). A victory that allows the Olympians to qualify for the round of 16 of the competition.

“I think maybe we need it.”

After opening the score Shakhtar Donetskit is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang For who scored the equalizing goalOm. At the end of the meeting, the Gabonese striker spoke on the microphone Canal+ About the arrival of Jean-Louis Gasset instead of Gennaro Gattuso. ” Yeah sure, I think maybe we needed it “, he admitted.

“We still have ideas for Gattuso”