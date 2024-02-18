Bayern Munich sink to Bochum in Bundesliga, Deyot Upamecano off again
Bayern Munich is mired in crisis. Defeated again, this time at Bochum Lawn (2-3) on Matchday 22 of the Bundesliga, Thomas Tuchel’s side have suffered a blow in recent weeks. After suffering a huge setback last weekend against Bayer Leverkusen (0-3), the out-of-shape Bavarians have shown nothing positive this Sunday, even in Rome this Wednesday in the Champions League against Lazio (0-1).
A rebound was expected but Harry Kane and his teammates were still in disarray. Reluctant and cautious in the face of an unruly Thomas Lesch team, Bayern never looked like they could win. A solo opener from the ever-so-good Jamal Musiala (14th, 1-0) could not mask Bavarian ineptitude and Takuma Asano, launched ideally by Anthony Losilla, put the two teams back on level terms (38th, 1-1). Keven Schlotterback doubled the lead from a corner before the break (44th, 1-2).
Like almost all other matches on matchday 22 of the Bundesliga, the game was interrupted (twice) due to supporter protests but these stoppages did not allow the Bavarians to regroup.
Upamecano lost his role as right back
Tuchel, who likes to stretch himself when headwinds arrive, launched Deyot Upamecano on the right at kick-off, to replace the visibly injured Nousser Mazroi (32m). Despite a long list of injuries, there were other solutions and the former PSG coach continued with the French international in an attacking full-back role that did not fully suit him.
Troubled by every attack by the locals and very neutrally aggressive, Upamecano was guilty of elbowing an opponent in the penalty area and received a second yellow as a substitute for expulsion (77th). His second came the following week against Lazio in the C1. Kevin Stöger converted a conceded penalty (78th) and Bochum held the score unflinchingly until the end, with Harry Kane narrowing the gap on Matthies Tell’s service (87th) to give Vonovia barely a shudder.
Bayern, who had not lost three matches in a row since May 2015, flew to the top of the Bundesliga with an 8-point lead over Bayer Leverkusen, a quiet winner at Hedenheim (2-1) this Saturday. For his part, Bochum takes a breather and climbs to 11th place with this invaluable success.
