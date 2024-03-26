A survey that shows no great impatience among the French for games

Fewer than four in ten French people (37%) say they are looking forward to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with “a lot” or “some impatience,” according to a YVoice survey released this Monday by the Tours Journalism Conference.

Fewer than four in ten French people (37%) say they are looking forward to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (26 July-11 August) with “a lot” or “some impatience”, according to a YVoice survey unveiled on Monday in Tours. From the Assisi du Journalisme. In contrast, 57% of respondents are looking forward with “little” or “no impatience” to the Games being held in Paris for the first time in a century. Interest in the Paralympic Games is still low, with just 30% of respondents interviewed online from February 29 to March 4 for the study, conducted for France Television, Radio France, France Medias Monde and Western France.

Even among respondents who “regularly learn about sport and its news”, enthusiasm is rather measured, with 55% eager for the Olympic Games and 45% for the Paralympic Games. They are part of a wider investigation into the relationship between public opinion and sports journalism, which is the central theme of the conference held in Tours from Monday to Saturday in the Olympic year.

Men learn more about sports than women

According to this study, less than half (45%) of those surveyed regularly find out about sports and its news, and 35% “rarely”, while 20% “never” follow sports. 61% of men surveyed said they learn about sports regularly, compared to 30% of women. Unsurprisingly, the most followed sport is football, cited by 43% of the 353 respondents as following a particular sport almost every day, well ahead of rugby (15%) and tennis (7%).

Another lesson: 76% of respondents believe that sports journalists should remain neutral and not show their preferences. But the situation changes when French teams or athletes are in the running, with 45% of respondents expecting journalists and commentators to “be supportive” and “show their preference”. The survey was conducted among a sample of 1,001 people representative of the population aged 18 and over living in mainland France using the quota method.