After F1, American group Liberty Media buys MotoGP
Liberty Media, the holder of F1’s commercial rights since 2017 (estimated at eight billion dollars), has announced the acquisition of MotoGP parent company Dorna. The company is to acquire about 86% of Dorna, leaving management to retain about 14% of its equity. The transaction reflects an enterprise value of €4.2 billion ($4.53 billion) and an equity value of €3.5 billion for Dorna/MotoGP.
” We are delighted to expand our championship and entertainment portfolio with the acquisition of MotoGP.Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei explained in a press release Monday. MotoGP is an international series with loyal and passionate fans, captivating races and a cash flow generating financial profile. Carmelo (Azpeleta, general manager of Dorna Sports) and his management team have created an excellent sports championship that we can expand to a large international audience. The company is on a significant upward trajectory and we intend to grow the championship for MotoGP enthusiasts, teams, commercial partners and our shareholders. »
While PSG’s current owner QSI (Qatar Sports Investments) was also interested in the takeover, the transaction should be completed before the end of the year. Carmelo Azpeleta, head of Dorna since 1994, is expected to remain in his post. The next Grand Prix is scheduled for April 14 in Austin.
David Mitchell