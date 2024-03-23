20 riders in the lead, including Pogacar and Martinez, an explosive 6th stage

Before the result, this Sunday March 24, the riders of the Tour of Catalonia will still have to decide between themselves on the sixth stage. Even if the Slovenian Tadej Pogakar flies above the general classification, the result of the final victory is not surprising.

On the menu for this sixth stage: five climbable mountains and a difference in altitude of more than 4000 meters between Berga and Queralt. Runners will notably climb the Col de Pradel (14.6 km at 7.1%), 60 kilometers from the finish, the Collada de Sant Isidire (5 km at 8.8%), 25 kilometers from the finish and the final climb of 6 kilometers at 7.2. %.

Follow the 6th step live.

Tour of Catalonia – Sixth Stage (154.7 km) is ongoing Photo: Travel to Catalonia View full screen Photo: Travel to Catalonia leading group Tadej Pogakar UAE Team Emirates João Almeida UAE Team Emirates Mark Soler UAE Team Emirates Mikael Landa Saudal – quick step Antonio Tiberi Bahrain-Vijayi Lenny Martinez Groupma-FDJ Egan Bernal Inos Grenadiers Alexander Vlasov Bora – Hansgrohe Chris Harper Team Jayco AlUla Cian Uijtdebroeks Team Wisma – Rent a bike Sep Kus Team Wisma – Rent a bike

