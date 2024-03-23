20 riders in the lead, including Pogacar and Martinez, an explosive 6th stage
Before the result, this Sunday March 24, the riders of the Tour of Catalonia will still have to decide between themselves on the sixth stage. Even if the Slovenian Tadej Pogakar flies above the general classification, the result of the final victory is not surprising.
On the menu for this sixth stage: five climbable mountains and a difference in altitude of more than 4000 meters between Berga and Queralt. Runners will notably climb the Col de Pradel (14.6 km at 7.1%), 60 kilometers from the finish, the Collada de Sant Isidire (5 km at 8.8%), 25 kilometers from the finish and the final climb of 6 kilometers at 7.2. %.
Follow the 6th step live.
Tour of Catalonia – Sixth Stage (154.7 km)
is ongoing
-
leading group
-
Tadej Pogakar
UAE Team Emirates
-
João Almeida
UAE Team Emirates
-
Mark Soler
UAE Team Emirates
-
Mikael Landa
Saudal – quick step
-
Antonio Tiberi
Bahrain-Vijayi
-
Lenny Martinez
Groupma-FDJ
-
Egan Bernal
Inos Grenadiers
-
Alexander Vlasov
Bora – Hansgrohe
-
-
-
-
Chris Harper
Team Jayco AlUla
-
Cian Uijtdebroeks
Team Wisma – Rent a bike
-
Sep Kus
Team Wisma – Rent a bike
-
🏁 29 km
Tadej Pogkar accelerated!
Less than three kilometers from the summit, the Slovenians attack. Once then twice and separates itself. Landa hangs on but it’s hard for Lenny Martinez to manage his effort.
🏁 30 km
Sosa accelerates, the leading group breaks up
The Movistar team accelerates with Ivan Sousa and Frenchmen Clement Berthet (Decathlon AG2R La Mondial) and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) but several riders are paying the price, including Geraint Thomas. Runners who have just returned. No wonder.
🏁 31 km
Let’s go to Col de Saint Isidre
The final difficulty of the day, this pass is classified in the first category (5 km at 8%). UAE training leads the way.
🏁 32 km
The leading group now consists of about thirty runners.
🏁 34 km
junction ahead
The Uijtdebroeks-Kuss group returns to the first group before climbing Sant-Isidre. He stopped for a minute.
🏁 38 km
Pogakar in the armchair
🏁 42 km
Uijtdebroeks also sacrifices himself for Kus. The second group’s delay is now only 35 seconds.
🏁 46 km
The leading group advances over a small flat area before continuing the descent towards the foot of Col de Saint Isidre.
🏁 49 km
Kuss and Uijtdebroeks more than a minute away
Riders from the Wisma-Lees A bike team are more than a minute behind the leading group. They put Steven Kruiswijk on board.
🏁 53 km
Team UAE lead the peloton in the Emirates descent. She still has five runners. It is best represented.
🏁 59 km
Passage to the summit
The peloton ends with the Col de Pradel and switches to the descent. About fifteen riders remain, including Tadez Pogacar, Lenny Martinez, Mikel Landa, Alexander Vlasov, Egan Bernal and Antonio Tiberi. All top 10 members present except Sepp Kus.
🏁 60 km
A bamboo blow for Visma
The Dutch team is struggling. Cian Uijtdebroeks (14th) also lost contact with the peloton. Visma wanted to speed up but got punished.
🏁 61 km
Sep Kus stayed behind
Visma-Lease lost some lengths to the bike leader, 7th overall. It’s surprising. UAE training imposes a very high tempo.
🏁 61.5 km
Lenny Martinez is well placed
Groupma-FDJ’s young climbers are at the top of the peloton. Only about twenty units left. Behind, there is slaughter. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) has also been released.
🏁 62 km
A very steep slope
These last kilometers of the Col de Pradel are very demanding, more than 10%. Wisma-Lees is breaking the peloton under the bike and the UAE team.
63 km
❌❌ Some runners let go
He skimmed the back of the peloton. Guillaume Martin (Kofidis), in particular, lags behind, as does Pavel Sivakov (Inios Grenadiers).
🏁 64 km
Chaves on the attack!
A small Colombian climber is the first to start hostilities. But it is far away overall, not even in the top 10. The UAE team is at the back for Tadej Pogakar.
🏁 65 km
Ineos and UAE are rolling
Two teams (Ineos Grenadiers and UAE Team Emirates) took the lead at the head of the peloton at the start of the last five kilometers of the Pradel Pass. A growing percentage of at least 10%.
🏁 68 km
❗ Some runners on the ground
A waterfall is rising in the peloton. Frenchmen Alex Boudin (Decathlon AG2R La Mondial), Alex Jaime (Kern Pharma) and Andreas Krohn (Lotto Destiny) tasted the tarmac.
🏁 70 km
The swallow ran away
This gives the peloton momentum in the Col de Pradel. Bauke Molema stood up and Hugh Carthy was caught and then left behind by the peloton. So there is no escape now.
🏁 73 km
Molema and Carthy attack Col de Pradel
77 km
“It’s Huge”, the first world tour victory for Axel Lawrence in the presence of his father
This Friday March 22, Frenchman Axel Lawrence (22 years old) from Alpesin-Dessuninc took his first World Tour victory by winning the 5th stage of the Tour of Catalonia. His father, Frank, is present in Spain with the Cofidis team, enjoying his son’s success.
Read the article
🏁 83 km
Leading pair to the next difficulty
🏁 90 km
Two men in the lead
On this 6th stage, a pair has opened up a few kilometers of road. They are Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Easypost) and Bouke Molema (Liddle-Track). They have a one minute lead.
2:28 p.m
👋 Hello everyone
Everyone is welcome to this live dedicated to the 6th stage of the Tour of Catalonia.
(TagsToTranslate)Sport