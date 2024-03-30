Football – PSG

Barcelona announced bad news for PSG

Published on March 30, 2024 at 12:15 am



Before facing PSG on April 10 in the Champions League, FC Barcelona have just one match to play: this Saturday against Las Palmas. Present at a press conference this Friday afternoon, Xavi – the club coach of the Blaugrana – clearly indicated that this is an advantage for his team.

This Saturday, The FC Barcelona receives Las Palmas in Liga. After this meeting, there will be no matches until the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against the Catalan club. PSG On 10 April.

“It’s positive to have training days…”

Present at a press conference this Friday afternoon, Xavier suggested that FC Barcelona There was an advantage PSG At the calendar level. led by the club Luis Enrique Ensuring three meetings before receipt of Barca Mu Princess Park. ” Are you worried about the gap between tomorrow’s (Saturday) match and the match against PSG? We need to get back into club mode. There is still time for PSG. We have to focus on La Liga because we want to fight for it and we believe we can do it. We need to put pressure on Real Madrid “, said Xavi, Before adding a layer.

“…and prepare well for the match against PSG”