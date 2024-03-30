Sports

Barcelona announced bad news for PSG

Photo of Admin Admin27 mins ago
0 46 1 minute read

Football – PSG

Barcelona announced bad news for PSG

Published on March 30, 2024 at 12:15 am

Before facing PSG on April 10 in the Champions League, FC Barcelona have just one match to play: this Saturday against Las Palmas. Present at a press conference this Friday afternoon, Xavi – the club coach of the Blaugrana – clearly indicated that this is an advantage for his team.

This Saturday, The FC Barcelona receives Las Palmas in Liga. After this meeting, there will be no matches until the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against the Catalan club. PSG On 10 April.

“It’s positive to have training days…”

Present at a press conference this Friday afternoon, Xavier suggested that FC Barcelona There was an advantage PSG At the calendar level. led by the club Luis Enrique Ensuring three meetings before receipt of Barca Mu Princess Park. Are you worried about the gap between tomorrow’s (Saturday) match and the match against PSG? We need to get back into club mode. There is still time for PSG. We have to focus on La Liga because we want to fight for it and we believe we can do it. We need to put pressure on Real Madrid “, said Xavi, Before adding a layer.

“…and prepare well for the match against PSG”

“How do you deal with a break?” Having days to train and prepare well for the match against PSG is positive, but we have to focus on tomorrow’s match, which won’t be easy. They will rush us. It’s a good test for the rest of the season.”concluded Xavi, No coach FC Barcelona.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin27 mins ago
0 46 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

“It’s over for us, we want to move from the Parc des Princes,” announced Nasser Al-Khelafi.

February 8, 2024

Ugo Humbert won the Dubai tournament and will be ranked 14th in the world on Monday

4 weeks ago

“They were better than us, more vicious”: the ordeal of the Blues’ scrum against Italy

February 24, 2024

Gael Monfils disqualified from UTS in Oslo after inadvertently injuring tournament supervisor

February 10, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button