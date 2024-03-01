Football – Mercato – OM

OM likes his new coach, he announces heavy things

Published on March 1, 2024 at 3:45 am



Hungry for sport, he grew up to the sound of Formula 1 engines and the exploits of Ronaldinho. Today, with a master’s degree in sports journalism, he no longer misses an F1 Grand Prix or a PSG match, two of his passions and specialties.

To replace Gennaro Gattuso, OM surprised by betting on Jean-Louis Gasset, who had just left his post as CAN coach. However, this choice is paying off for the moment as OM have managed only two great victories. To the point that Benoit Chereau thinks he’s the man for the job.

It has only been a few months since his appointment to the benchOm, Gennaro Gattuso was dismissed from his post and that is Jean-Louis Gasset Everyone was surprised to know the name. But the former coach ofASSE Marseille has won only his first two matches at the head of the club, and Benoit chairs already validates this choice.

Cheyrou already agreed by Gasset

” Yes, Om heals. Obviously no irritation but a lot of positive signs are the same. Two matches, two wins for Jean-Louis Gasset. A system change because obviously on the right side, the players weren’t there: Murillo, Klose… », launches the former playerOm on the microphone Prime Video Before adding a layer.

“Even without being excited, I think it’s a big, big improvement.”