“A new opportunity to progress and a very good poster” for Benfica, Pablo Longoria.

Two European giants are meeting again. The draw for the quarter-finals of the Europa League took place near Nyon (Switzerland) this Friday afternoon. The expected event saw Olympique de Marseille draw Téfécé’s winners SL Benfica in the play-offs for the round of 16 of the C3 after finishing third in the group stage of the Champions League earlier in the season. “We are proud to be present this season in the quarter-finals of the Europa League but that is not the end in itself. Our desire is to develop the club in a complete and sustainable way” said, at the beginning of time, Pablo Longoria responded.

Then the president of the Marseille City club warned his troops, who were very close to a nasty surprise in Spain after a four-goal first-leg win this Thursday evening (3-1). “In this regard, meeting a prestigious club like Benfica, at this stage of the competition, certainly creates a new opportunity to progress and a very good poster. We know that this double encounter is part of a busy and tough calendar but as Olympique de Marseille, our It is imperative that we prepare ourselves to the best of our ability to meet expectations and continue to delight our supporters on the European scene.” The message came.

A perfect draw for the quarter-finals

