Fox and the Blues, Olas sows trouble

Herve Renard should leave his post as Blues coach at the end of the Paris Olympics. Except…

Jean-Michel Aulas, vice-president of the French Football Federation (FFF) in charge of the development of women’s football, took up his duties at L’Equipe this Thursday. Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

” When we persuaded him to come with us it became clear that it was up to the Olympic GamesThe former president of OL agrees. We obviously had the idea that we could go on, but she never made the commitment and we know she’s had an incredible opportunity so far for women’s football. It’s probably frustrating for the girls because he’s someone they really like and they were planning a future with him. »

Bompaster and Soberand, no

So, what to do on the blue bench? ” We are going to talk about it tomorrow (Friday, Editor’s Note) at Comex (Executive Committee of FFF) from Lyon. I will introduce what I want to do to redefine the profile and start research. I have my plan. I hope that the French team will be first in FIFA as quickly as possible and that we will have the most popular professional championship in Europe. You need a very close profile of Hervé Renard. You need someone who has previous results. »

The names of Sonia Bompaster (OL Women) and Sandrine Soberand (Paris FC Women) were mentioned. “ Jean-Michel Aulas says this is not the trend. I understand that the first risk for England to leave OL (Chelsea). And secondly, I understand that its president (Pierre Ferracci) Don’t want it. We talked about his future as a coach. He has big ambitions for it. »

In his mind, the elder Ron Boss has not completely given up on the idea of ​​extending Hervé Renard’s lease. ” With Hervey, not everything is decided at the moment, even if it’s a trend. Maybe we’ll find the right words to accommodate Hervey between now and then. We are not going to rush when there is no danger at home. » And not to conclude without malice: “ There is always hope when I deal with subjects. »