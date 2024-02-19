Sports

Bressaz-Buchette and Simon, the very big million!

Photo of Admin Admin23 hours ago
0 63 1 minute read

The success of the French women during the Biathlon World Championships allowed the L’Equipe channel to achieve a very good audience this weekend.

French biathletes were a hit during these Worlds. This is the case in the medal table, where France has managed to climb to the top with 13 medals and 6 titles on the clock. This is also the case in terms of TV audiences, as the L’Equipe channel achieved very good scores last weekend.

Although still broadcast in parallel on Eurosport, biathlon generally continues to benefit from its exposure on the free-to-air channel to attract a wider audience. And what is new is that after years of “behavior” by boys, following the locomotive Martin Fourcade, it is the girls who now achieve the best audience, especially thanks to the fabulous World Cup season. Julia Simon and Justin Bresaz-Bochette.

Sunday in Apotheosis

On Saturday, 1,326,000 spectators took their seats in front of the L’Equipe channel for the women’s relay, which was won for the first time by the French, thanks to Lou Jeanmonot, Sophie Chauveau, Justine Bressaz-Buchette and Julia Simon. A few hours later, there were about 150,000 fewer spectators to watch the men’s relay, where France took the bronze medal.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin23 hours ago
0 63 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Kylian Mbappé is under pressure

1 week ago

Europa League – Shakhtar-OM: Possible lineups, TV channel and match time

6 days ago

Top 14 – The Castres Barometer – Toulon: Louis Le Brun takes care of everything, Lester Faingaanuku in grey…

2 days ago

A major concern for France’s XV

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button