Bressaz-Buchette and Simon, the very big million!

The success of the French women during the Biathlon World Championships allowed the L’Equipe channel to achieve a very good audience this weekend.

French biathletes were a hit during these Worlds. This is the case in the medal table, where France has managed to climb to the top with 13 medals and 6 titles on the clock. This is also the case in terms of TV audiences, as the L’Equipe channel achieved very good scores last weekend.

Although still broadcast in parallel on Eurosport, biathlon generally continues to benefit from its exposure on the free-to-air channel to attract a wider audience. And what is new is that after years of “behavior” by boys, following the locomotive Martin Fourcade, it is the girls who now achieve the best audience, especially thanks to the fabulous World Cup season. Julia Simon and Justin Bresaz-Bochette.

Sunday in Apotheosis

On Saturday, 1,326,000 spectators took their seats in front of the L’Equipe channel for the women’s relay, which was won for the first time by the French, thanks to Lou Jeanmonot, Sophie Chauveau, Justine Bressaz-Buchette and Julia Simon. A few hours later, there were about 150,000 fewer spectators to watch the men’s relay, where France took the bronze medal.

Sunday was even better for the final bouquet of these Worlds in the form of fireworks. Thus we were on 1,827,000 more precisely spectators for the mass start won by Justine Bresaz-Bouchet. In the process, the men’s mass launch was followed by 1,633,000 French people, with at least 15% audience participation each time. Very good numbers.