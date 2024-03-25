At the break, the Blueettes are in front

Zapping the national football Coupe de France: Calais, Quéville, Al-Bier, … the competition’s greatest feats

Three days after a narrow win over Ivory Coast (3-2), the French U23 team plays a friendly against the United States at the Stade Bonal in Sochaux this Monday. At the end of the first half of the contest, the Blueettes led by a short header (1-0), thanks to Arnaud Kalimuendo’s goal shortly before the half-hour mark (27th).

>> Join Foot National on WhatsApp so you don’t miss any French and amateur football news.

Tough start to the match for France

After a disappointing start to the match, the France U23 team quickly grabbed the first chance of the match. The United States connect on the right for Aronson’s cross and diving header that forces Restis to dive to divert it to his line (7th). Bluet’s reaction came a few minutes later. Esteve moves into the opposite area and presses into the company of Cherky who wins the ball back on the left. He serves to Kalimuendo who hits and puts in a low cross shot that the American goalkeeper deflects for a corner with his right foot against his post (21st).

A few seconds later, Diouf found the post. Very insightful in this first half hour, Lensois finally shows itself. He inherits the ball in the heart of the opponent’s area after a counter-attack on the right and Aklioche’s blocked shot. His low rebound hits Schulte’s right post (24th). In the process, Thierry Henry’s men earned a penalty. Tolkien touches the ball with his hands in his area in front of Cherky who hits it nicely on the right! Referee Mr. Juan Martinez Munuera is well placed and does not hesitate (25m). Kalimuendo converted the penalty that Cherky received by opening his right foot to the ground. Schulte dives to his right and wrong-foots (1-0, 27th). At the back, nothing more would happen and the break was whistled after a minute of added time.