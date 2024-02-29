Emmanuel Macron inaugurates the Olympic Village

9:23

In less than five months, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will open. As the deadline approaches, the unveiling of the Olympic Village is on time. This Thursday, the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, will inaugurate the site, located in Seine-Saint-Denis, with plans to visit and discuss the site with workers and colleagues gathered at the construction site.

The village will welcome 206 athletes from the Olympic delegation this summer and then 184 from the Paralympic delegation. From 2025, the site is planned to be redeveloped to provide housing for 6,000 people.

Accessible to people with reduced mobility, the current residences include 3,000 apartments equipped with one to four bedrooms each capable of accommodating between two and eight athletes in “Olympic Village” mode. The complex will also host training venues for seven Olympic and Paralympic disciplines (weightlifting, modern pentathlon, fencing, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, etc.).