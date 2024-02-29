Sports

Emmanuel Macron inaugurates the Olympic Village

A site that aims to be sustainable

Emmanuel Macron has an architectural project that has been explained to him and especially its sustainable implementation: the Olympic Village, after the Games, will transform into a real neighborhood.

Emmanuel Macron visits the Olympic Village on February 29, 2024
Emmanuel Macron visits the Olympic Village, February 29, 2024 © BFM

Emmanuel Macron has just arrived at the Olympic Village site

The President of the Republic greets the Minister of Sports Amelie Aude-Castera, Anne Hidalgo, Valerie Pacres and the elected officials present as well as Tony Estanguet.

How will Emmanuel Macron visit?

Emmanuel Macron will arrive at the Olympic Village in a few minutes. The head of state will first stroll along the banks of the Seine before meeting with site workers and project managers. He will then attend the handover of the keys to Solido at Kojo. There will be no “ribbon cutting”.

N. Pelletier

More pictures of the Olympic Village

We take you to explore the village

Hello everyone and welcome to this live dedicated to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

In less than five months, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will open. As the deadline approaches, the unveiling of the Olympic Village is on time. This Thursday, the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, will inaugurate the site, located in Seine-Saint-Denis, with plans to visit and discuss the site with workers and colleagues gathered at the construction site.

The village will welcome 206 athletes from the Olympic delegation this summer and then 184 from the Paralympic delegation. From 2025, the site is planned to be redeveloped to provide housing for 6,000 people.

Accessible to people with reduced mobility, the current residences include 3,000 apartments equipped with one to four bedrooms each capable of accommodating between two and eight athletes in “Olympic Village” mode. The complex will also host training venues for seven Olympic and Paralympic disciplines (weightlifting, modern pentathlon, fencing, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, etc.).

