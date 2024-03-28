Tony Estanguet justifies the increase in the payroll of the organizing committee
Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris Olympics Organizing Committee (COJO), justified the increase in committee salaries on Wednesday, after being questioned on the subject by deputies. LR Deputy Maxime Minot and PS Deputy Claudia Roux, who is herself a member of the COJO Remuneration Committee, in fact questioned Estanguet’s over 100 million increase in payroll and “On a recent salary increase of 45,000 euros on a basic annual salary of 155,000 euros”.
“The payroll amounts today to 584 million euros, which represents 13% of the committee’s budget, which is low compared to the last organizing committee of the Games and many companies”He said this during a hearing before the Legislative Assembly’s Committee on Cultural Affairs. “This team is asked to do what has never been done in this country. (…) This was supervised by experts who approved the scale of remuneration”He continued, explaining that there was “Highly Desired Skills”. The Committee is the Remuneration Committee “independent”he added.
On his side, the inter-ministerial representative of the Olympic Games, Michel Cadot, added on Wednesday that the COJO Board of Directors had approved the remuneration. He added that there is a “The Great Vigilance” on the state COJO budget and assured that there is none “No significant imbalance”.
Increase in wages for reasons of equal pay
“We need to hire people in a very short period of time and we need to keep them until delivery,” he said. It also highlighted the four new sports at the Paris Olympics, the opening ceremony in the city, inflation and explained the recent pay rise. “For reasons of equal pay”.
The pay rise was highlighted by the Complement d’Enquet program which will be broadcast on Thursday evening on France 2, and which can be seen by AFP. The program also returns suspicions of bias during the financial prosecutor’s investigation or award of contracts, particularly regarding Tony Estanguet’s remuneration structure.
