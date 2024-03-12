Tom Holland will play Fred Astaire in the biopic
Fred Astaire, this legendary and unforgettable American dancer and singer, the king of Broadway and Hollywood in the 1930s for his musical comedy with the dancer Ginger Rogers, will be celebrated, finally, in the cinema, in the guise of Tom Holland, the actor “ Revelation of the Spider-Man film.
We don’t yet know the cast and release date of this biopic on Fred Astaire, but we do know that his interpreter Tom Holland is currently on stage in a London theater to play the famous Romeo from William Shakespeare’s play. All that’s left for Tom Holland now is to start working with the best choreographers in the world to embody the giant Fred Astaire, who shot his choreography in a single take, choreography lasting several minutes and choreography, rehearsed for hours. . Fred Astaire, this delicate little man, whose grace and agility still fascinates, is immortal. And this in the rhythm of all the songs of his musicals, signed by Irving Berlin or Cole Porter, which today has become the greatest success of the American heritage.