Tom Holland will play Fred Astaire in the biopic

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland to play dancing genius Fred Astaire in all-new biopic

Fred Astaire, this legendary and unforgettable American dancer and singer, the king of Broadway and Hollywood in the 1930s for his musical comedy with the dancer Ginger Rogers, will be celebrated, finally, in the cinema, in the guise of Tom Holland, the actor “ Revelation of the Spider-Man film.

Actor Tom Holland played the heroic Peter Parker in Spider-Man, but you should know that in his early days (he was only 12 years old) he appeared in the musical comedy “Billy Elliot”. And he is also the screenwriter of “Billy Elliot” who is currently in charge of writing this biopic on Fred Astaire.

The film takes us back to the 1920s, when young Fred and his sister Adele played and danced together on the Broadway stage. The rest will surely be shown: the meeting of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers and the great black and white sound films of the 1930s, filmed in a magnificent setting in Hollywood in the midst of the Depression, with exciting singing and dancing scenes. breath: Top Hat, Swing Time, Shall We Dance: All America will appreciate the grace, swing and perfection of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers in a luxurious and romantic setting. Fred Astaire is one of Unforgettable America’s masterpieces in his own right and sang and danced until the late 70s, only to disappear in 1987.