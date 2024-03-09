Camila Cabello admits it ‘didn’t sit well’ with Shawn Mendes after her reconciliation

Gisele Bundchen is “grateful” for the lessons she learned from her divorce.

The 43-year-old model never “wanted” her marriage to Tom Brady to end in October 2022 but feels “blessed” by the “incredible” experiences they’ve had together and the fact they have two children together.

Speaking to Robin Roberts during her ‘Impact x Nightline’ special, she said: “It’s definitely a transition period that needs to happen, and it’s not something that you – I don’t think you want that, you know? But? I guess things just happen in life sometimes. I feel so blessed because I can’t change anything in my life. I’ve had some incredible experiences. I’ve learned a lot. I have my children, who are my biggest blessings. . life. And now I can create new things – it’s a new season, a new chapter in my life, and I can learn new things, and I can follow my path differently, you know? And I’m all Grateful for that. I’m grateful for every lesson.”

Although Gisele believes it is “natural” for her and Tom – who also has 16-year-old Jake from a previous relationship – to have different rules for their children, she has accepted co-parenting and believes there are benefits for the children. .

She added: “Some days are easier than others, but I think the kids are very smart. They know what they can do. I can only control what I do. … Now, it’s really about balance. Tom has time. They and I have time with them.”