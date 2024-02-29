At 42, Natalie Portman caught the hottest ’60s hairstyle trend

Elegant and sharp, this typical sixties haircut guarantees a sophisticated look in all circumstances. And Natalie Portman seems determined to prove it to us!

Who said the 1960s had to be all about skimpy haircuts and maximalist makeup? It’s a premise that Natalie Portman brilliantly deconstructed this Tuesday, February 27, seen on the sidelines of the Dior Fall-Winter 2024-2025 fashion show in Paris. A fan of refined beauty styles, bringing out her natural glow, she doubled down on her ingenuity, adorning a hairstyle with retro charm that looked straight. The sixties.

Natalie Portman succumbs to the elegance of the banana bun

A casual hairstyle while staying neat? This is the approach Natalie Portman chose this Tuesday, February 27, during Paris Fashion Week. The highly anticipated, American actress made a splash at the Dior fashion show, appearing in a top skirt suit with vintage inflections, the effect of which was reinforced by her hairstyle: a tousled banana bun.

The banana bun gets its name from its shape which is reminiscent of a banana. It first emerged in the 1940s and was seen as a neat and simple hairstyle, embodying the chic of the period without creating waves. It was only from the 1960s that it became a true symbol of classic elegance. The banana bun then adorned the heads of the biggest celebrities of the time, from Catherine Deneuve to Audrey Hepburn, contributing to its popularity. In the decades that followed, it was interpreted in different ways, evolving into more unstructured versions. The latter reached its peak in the 2000s, when the banana bun was reintroduced as a retro-chic haircut that also flattered women’s faces. Supermodels than characters in popular culture.

How to make banana bun at home?

To get a cute banana bun like Natalie Portman, start by detangling your hair so it doesn’t get tangled during the process. Then flatten one side of your hair, as if you were going to make one side hair Then put a pin on the selected side, making a kind of straight line from the nape of the neck to the middle of the skull. Roll up all your lengths and fold them and that’s it!