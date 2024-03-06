Doja Cat: Her brother would have been violent towards her

According to his mother, Doja Cat’s brother was violent towards the latter.

The singer’s mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, has applied for a temporary restraining order against her 30-year-old son Raman Dalithando Dlamini, and in her application she also claims that her daughter – whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini – also needs it. Protection from his brother.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Deborah says Raman gave her sister cuts and bruises, broke her teeth and broke or stole some of her belongings.

She claimed her son was verbally abusive towards her famous sister in a “very abusive” way and accused him of making the 28-year-old star feel “insecure and traumatised”.

When it comes to her own safety, Deborah claims she has been physically abused and threatened by her son several times over the past year, with the latest incident occurring earlier this month.

The judge granted Deborah’s request for a hearing for a permanent restraining order, but did not grant equal protection to Doja, ruling that she must file her own motion for a restraining order.

Deborah also noted in her filing that she had obtained a restraining order against Raman in the past, but it had since expired.