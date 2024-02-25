Scarlet Witch Rumor Update Reveals When We Can See Elizabeth Olsen-Led Movie In Theaters

in Wandavision, we saw Wanda Maximoff finally become the Scarlet Witch. However, her evolution ended on a tragic note when she was forced to leave the hex around Westview and say goodbye to both The Vision and her children, Tommy and Billy.

Up to that point Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Moving around, the Darkhold has corrupted the Avenger and she rambles through the realities trying to find the differences of her twin boys.

Expected to be a fully fledged villain by the time all was said and done, Wanda eventually ended up seeing the error of her ways and buried herself under the Wundagore after using her powers to destroy every possible copy of the Darkhold throughout the multiverse.

A blink-and-you’ll-miss-it red flash suggested she might have escaped, and we’ve been hearing rumblings for a while that the Scarlet Witch plans to get her own solo outing, with Elizabeth Olsen possibly reprising her role. role in the film.

Today, Scooper @MyTimeToShineH It has claimed that the project is still progressing, revealing that it will be released either in between Avengers: Kang Dynasty And Avengers: Secret Wars or the latter follows. If that’s the second option, Marvel Studios clearly plans to keep Olsen in the role for years to come.

That may be easier said than done, especially after the actress said last year, “Especially in the last four years, my output has been Marvel. I don’t want to… It’s not that I don’t want to join as just this character. But I really feel like I need to do other parts. Back up for balance.”

“I want to do movies right now. And I hope some of them come together the way I think they can. But yeah, that’s something I need. I need other characters in my life.” Olson added. “A character has no lifespan.”

Chances are that if The Scarlet Witch The movie doesn’t serve as Olsen’s farewell to the character, then the next one The Avengers Movies will do.

For what it’s worth, she’s not expected to make appearances in either Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries Gold Vision Quest, though we hear the former will at least address her current situation. Without the Darkhold, Wanda may have lost the ability to hop between realities, but the way she wasted Earth-838’s Illuminati will surely come back to haunt the fallen hero.

What would you like to see from the prospect? The Scarlet Witch movie?