Hotter than Rihanna, the star reveals herself in beautiful lingerie

This Easter weekend, singer Rihanna decided to give her fans a little gift. This April 1, 2024, the mother of two published photos of herself, sexier than ever.

Rihanna dares to wear fine lingerie

In these pictures, the girl is seen in her underwear and strikes a fierce pose. Rihanna is seen lying on a bed dressed in a turquoise blue lace ensemble, a color that suits her perfectly.

Ultra sexy, Rihanna leaves no one indifferent. Proof: After an hour, the publication has already collected more than 1.5 million “likes”. In the comments, the star’s fans were quick to praise her. We can read: “sexy mom” or “shining like a diamond as always”, “hottest mom of the year.” It must be admitted that Rihanna is more attractive in this photo in which she is wearing the new collection of her brand Savage x Fenty.

Rihanna: A Pop Icon

Just a week ago, Rihanna was already a hit on the web by sharing a series of photos from the cover Vogue China April 2024. A number that will be a hit as almost 6 million people have already chosen it. Just bright!

Earlier, on February 12, 2024, the wife of rapper A$ap Rocky made a name for herself by releasing an ultra sexy video in which the star was seen dressed in a set of candy pink lingerie, flaunting her dream figure and chiseled curves. Two million people endorsed its publication. And we understand why.

When 2024 marks the artist’s musical and stage return, we eagerly await the surprises that the star has in store for us. In the meantime, a few publications advocating self-acceptance aren’t bad either. So, what do you think?

