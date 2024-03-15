$6 billion: The cult fantasy saga could be rebooted with Scarlett Johansson – Cinema News

Rumors are rife surrounding the casting of the new film “Jurassic World”, scheduled for summer 2025 in our cinemas. Jeff Schneider announced today that a lead actress is in talks to star in a new film in the saga.

Following the arrival of Gareth Edwards (The Creator, Rogue One, Godzilla) to direct a new film in the Jurassic World saga, a famous actress may soon be facing a dinosaur! According to internal information Jeff SchneiderScarlett Johansson has indeed been offered the lead role in the new Jurassic World film.

Black Widow Vs. dinos?

So will we see Black Widow take on the dinosaurs? If this information is to be taken with a grain of salt, the arrival of an actress of this stature could revive fan interest in the $6 billion saga.

If Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard were already familiar faces to the public when the first Jurassic World was released in theaters in 2015, they did not have the fame or career of Scarlett Johansson.

The 39-year-old multi-awarded actress already has a 30-year career behind her. Alternative to arthouse films and blockbusters, the actress has garnered a solid fan base thanks to her portrayal of the superheroine Black Widow for Marvel.



Universal/Marvel



Since the feature film Kate Shortland (released in 2021), in which she passes the torch to Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson appeared in the cast of Asteroid City by Wes Anderson. We’ll soon find her on the poster for North Star by Kristin Scott Thomas, from July 10 she’ll be in the casting of Greg Berlanti’s comedy project Artemis, and she has several projects lined up, including Featherwood by Andrea Arnold and Bride by Sebastian Lelio.

What will the new Jurassic World be?

We still don’t know what the story of this new Jurassic World will be, but we already know that the screenplay is being written by David Koep, who is working on Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park. Announced to hit our theaters on July 2, 2025, the feature film should shoot this summer.

So the official casting should be announced soon. We don’t know if the actors from previous performances – such as Devanda Wise who played Kayla, the helicopter pilot or Mamoudou Athi (Ramsey) – will be there.