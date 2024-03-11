Technology

Release date leaked, the wait is almost over

Samsung still hasn’t announced a release date for its first connected ring, the Galaxy Ring. According to Korean media The Elec, the device will be released as soon as next August.

With the Galaxy Watch 6, consumers can easily monitor their heart rate, their body temperature or the level of oxygen in their blood. The feature is also available in the Galaxy Ring, the highly anticipated connected device from Samsung.

Presented at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last February, the Ring does not yet have an official release date. According to a Korean media outlet, customers attracted by the Galaxy Ring will be able to prioritize Get it next summer.

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring should be released next August

During MWC, Samsung hinted that Galaxy Ring will release before the end of 2024, without giving further details. Korean media The Elec tells it a little more about the possible marketing date of the connected ring.

Mass production of Galaxy Ring components will begin in May Its official market launch in August. Samsung is expected to hold the Galaxy Unpacked event a month earlier to announce the release date of the Galaxy Ring along with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

Elec suggests that Samsung should produce 400,000 units of his ring. Given that production is small and there have been no recent shortages of components, the Korean manufacturer may even adjust its supply to meet demand if the Galaxy Ring’s success exceeds its projections.

Remember that the Galaxy Ring will have record autonomy, according to Noh Tae-moon, president of Samsung Electronics. Nine days maximum. The Korean manufacturer’s first connected ring, available in nine sizes and three shades (platinum silver, gold and ceramic black), should be priced the same as similar products in the market. Around €300.

  • Korean media outlet The Elek suggests that Galaxy Ring will be released next August
  • Mass production will begin in May
  • Elec believes that Samsung will hold a presentation event in July

