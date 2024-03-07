Surprise, Apple prevents Epic Games from building its app store on iPhone: Europe is surprised

While the release of iOS 17.4 allows alternative app stores to appear on the iPhone in Europe, Apple has blocked its biggest potential competitor: Epic Games.

Clearly, Apple is playing a dangerous game with European regulations. As of Wednesday March 6, the Digital Market Act (DMA) has come into effect in Europe and is forcing tech giants to open up more to competition. At Apple, this includes opening iPhones in alternative app stores with the iOS 17.4 update.

Among Apple’s first competitors, we notably expected Epic Games, which will mark the return of Fortnite in the original version on Apple’s smartphone. Unfortunately, the Apple brand seems determined to put obstacles in the publisher’s wheels, against the spirit of the new European law.

Epic Games is not a “trusted” partner

The January 25, 2024 announcement that Apple has set for an alternative to the App Store has already started raising eyebrows. We are specifically talking about a commission of 0.50 euros by Apple every time someone installs an app. After crossing 1 million downloads of the app, for the first time in a year. Apple also demanded a check of one million dollars to assess the solvency of the application store publisher, but the firm backed out of this condition.

We come to the revelation of the evening: Apple deleted the Epic Games developer account that the firm managed to recover a few days ago, saluting the goodwill of the Apple brand. In the Epic Games press release, we learn that Apple claims that Epic Games is not a reliable working partner. In the past, video game publishers have willingly violated App Store rules.

However, with this decision, Apple appears to be clearly violating European regulations. The brand has already been selected for compliance which does not really allow its platform to open up to competition with superior provisions. Earlier this week, Apple was fined €1.8 billion for abusing its dominant position in Europe. Other regions such as the United States are considering launching antitrust proceedings against Apple.

In its communications with Epic Games, Apple also appears to rebuke comments from Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney, who has strongly criticized Apple’s compliance in Europe.

Europe asks questions

The European Commission has already said it is closely monitoring the actions of Apple and other tech giants regarding the integration of the new European rules.

Following the publication of Epic Games’ press release, Europe announced that it was requesting clarification from Apple regarding the banning of Epic Games developer accounts.

Apple has not publicly commented on this new reversal.