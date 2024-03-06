The major Steam update we’ve all been eagerly waiting for!

Yo gamers! Today I’m here to tell you about the latest update to Steam, a gaming platform that has revolutionized the way we buy and play our favorite games for over 20 years.

While Steam has always offered a quality service, whether it’s to buy games and DLC on PC or to get essential patches, the platform is constantly evolving to satisfy its customers. And the latest update finally brings the features that users wanted so much.

Now you can mark your favorite games as private, to hide them from prying eyes. No more annoying games appearing in your list! In addition, you can also hide multiplayer games to avoid unwanted invitations. For example, I’m tired of receiving invitations to play Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone, so this feature is really welcome.

And that’s not all! You can now gift games to multiple Steam users at once if you feel generous and make your cart visible from any device. And for those who pre-order games, you can hide these purchases on your profile.

The update was recently announced on the Steam blog and brings interesting features like online gifting, a common shopping cart for all your devices, private purchases and private apps. Now is the time to personalize your gaming experience on Steam!

So don’t wait any longer, the latest Steam update will be automatically installed next time you launch the launcher. Now is the time to take advantage of all these new features to make your gaming experience more enjoyable. Come on, I’ll leave you, I have a League of Legends tournament waiting for me!