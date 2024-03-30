Today, we adore him more than ever, did you recognize this actor under the hat that meets Frank Sinatra? – Cinema News

The detective film “Head On” starring Frank Sinatra and Faye Dunaway is quite unique. Released in cinemas in 1980, it features the screen debut of of course… Bruce Willis!

Today, for no real reason, well, we want to talk to you about Bruce Willis. Because he is an actor who rocked our childhood. Because he’s an actor we love, who’s a part of our lives, and every time we feel a little sad to know he’s in such bad shape… let’s focus on celebrating this Hollywood legend. . On-screen role of Bruce Willis !

He meets… Sinatra!

The very first film appearance of Bruce Willis (who starred in the worst SF film of all time), is from the 1980s. And you’ll have to be on the lookout to catch him in the thriller Full Force, released in French cinemas two years later.

Feature film directed by Frank Sinatra and Faye Dunaway full force Plunges the viewer into New York, when a killer terrorizes the city by slaughtering his victims with an ice axe. Edward Delaunay, a near-retired cop, must solve this latest case but the investigation is stalled: his boss seems to be doing his best to hinder his research, his sick wife awaits his visit at the hospital, and down to bring evidence. These sadists are almost non-existent.

Bruce Willis is hiding under his hat

in full force, Bruce Willis, then 25 years old, does not speak. His role is purely figurative and we don’t even get to see his face completely! As you can see in the player below, the man would become one of action cinema’s biggest stars a few years later Frank Sinatrahidden under the hat.

Eight years after this fleeting appearance in full force, Bruce Willis He would become a truly international star thanks to his role as John McClane in Crystal Trap. A role that was initially supposed to go… Frank Sinatra, later starred in The Detective, an adaptation of another Roderick Thorpe novel, and was under contract with Fox. But too old for the role, he turned down the offer.

With this first look, what could be good after all Bruce Willis Our skulls are screwed under the hat, how about pulling our skulls out in return with this modest news? Yippie-kee-yeLegend!

