Another murder-suicide in Miami leaves three dead

Two women and a man were killed in a shooting at a home in southwest Miami-Dade County in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

He says the incident happened this past Saturday night at the Windsor Ludlum Trail Apartments located on Bird Road and 70th Avenue. Local 10 News.

A Miami-Dade police detective Andrew Martinsaid that “all those involved in this tragic incident have been located” and described the incident as “very tragic but isolated”.

According to what happened, After officers responded to an emergency call of shots fired around 9 p.m., they found a woman with gunshot wounds at the location.which was outside the house.

While they were treating him, They received another shot coming from inside the building, and when they arrived they found another woman and a manwhich seemed to have been shot by him.

“During this situation, out of an abundance of caution, the residents of this condo building were evacuated and asked to remain vigilant while our special response team did everything necessary to bring this to a safe conclusion, so that no further casualties occur. .” Lives,” Officer Martin said.

At the time of writing, no details about the victims were known, although police believe the three shared a home in the same apartment unit.

Recently, many cases of murder-suicide have been reported in Miami, viz A Cuban family of four was found dead in Hialeah.

According to preliminary investigations, the 60-year-old man shot and killed his 50-year-old wife and their two children, an 18-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, before turning the gun on himself.

Besides, A man shot and killed his girlfriend in front of a home in southwest Miami-Dade in the early hours of Wednesday, March 13.who also suffered the same fatal gunshot wound, police reported.

outside of miami, A gunman killed three people in their homes in Philadelphia and then barricaded himself in a home in the New Jersey capital..

was identified as suspicious Andre Gordon Jr26, who fatally shot his stepmother, his teenage sister and the mother of his children in a shooting that spread across two homes in Falls Township, eastern Pennsylvania. Local 10.