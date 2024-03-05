Supreme Court temporarily suspends Texas law SB-4, which authorizes arrest of undocumented immigrants
The order was issued by Judge Samuel Alito on Monday. Postponed the entry into force of the law until March 13And request Response from the State of Texas by March 11.
SB-4, a law in Texas, criminalizes illegal immigration
People can do this detention Accept a Texas judge’s order to leave the country or face misdemeanor charges Regarding illegal entry into the United States.
Those migrants who refuse to leave the country after receiving the order They may be arrested again and face more serious charges.
SB-4 legislation in Texas: The end of the balance of immigration issues between the federal and state governments?
The Justice Department argued before the Supreme Court that this law It would seriously alter the nearly 150-year-old balance between the federal government and the states on immigration matters.
In addition, he warned There will be significant adverse effects on bilateral relations between the United States and MexicoAnd that could create chaos in the application of federal immigration laws in Texas.
The federal government also cited an earlier judgment of the Supreme Court in 2012 Arizona law that allows the detention of people for federal immigration violations.
Univision 23 News traveled to the southern border of the United States and witnessed the plight of immigrants seeking new opportunities. While some surrendered to the Border Patrol, others invaded properties and hid in the homes of residents, who expressed their concern about the situation.
Sobeda Gonzalez is a Venezuelan migrant who crossed the southern border of the United States irregularly. The woman lives in a shelter in El Paso, Texas, and must wear a hood imposed by immigration authorities. Sobeda asserts that she feels “like she’s a criminal” and doesn’t deserve to be forced to use the device.
Before SB4 goes into effect, attorney Iris Torres answered some frequently asked questions from the community and explained that the measure only focuses on those who participate in human trafficking. According to the lawyer, Uber drivers shouldn’t worry and suggests that if an agent asks you about your immigration status in any situation, “you can avoid answering the question.”