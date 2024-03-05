USA

Supreme Court temporarily suspends Texas law SB-4, which authorizes arrest of undocumented immigrants

The order was issued by Judge Samuel Alito on Monday. Postponed the entry into force of the law until March 13And request Response from the State of Texas by March 11.

SB-4, a law in Texas, criminalizes illegal immigration

People can do this detention Accept a Texas judge’s order to leave the country or face misdemeanor charges Regarding illegal entry into the United States.

Those migrants who refuse to leave the country after receiving the order They may be arrested again and face more serious charges.

SB-4 legislation in Texas: The end of the balance of immigration issues between the federal and state governments?

The Justice Department argued before the Supreme Court that this law It would seriously alter the nearly 150-year-old balance between the federal government and the states on immigration matters.

In addition, he warned There will be significant adverse effects on bilateral relations between the United States and MexicoAnd that could create chaos in the application of federal immigration laws in Texas.

The federal government also cited an earlier judgment of the Supreme Court in 2012 Arizona law that allows the detention of people for federal immigration violations.

Univision 23 News had access to one of the jails where immigrants arrested under the SB4 law can be held. The facility has 40 square feet of cells and a capacity of 22 detainees. Furthermore, since it is a temporary prison, migrants and common criminals can be found in this place. We show you the pictures.

Is this a place for migrants? A prison officer was asked and replied: “No, not everyone is here.” Commander Ryan Urrutia, assigned to the Patrol Division of the El Paso Sheriff’s Office, Texas, in an interview. “SB4 will have an impact on the El Paso community, indeed on the prisons.”

At this site, undocumented immigrants are registered and their fingerprints are taken to register them. These prisons are temporary, so undocumented immigrants and criminals will share cells.

Melissa Lopez, an immigrant activist and defender, believes that the law SB4 could also affect citizens who could be arrested for having a certain “racial profile”. “I don’t understand how I, as a governor who says he’s Catholic, can agree with a law that assumes so many things. There’s also the danger that only more immigrants will be affected. How can this law make so many Will citizens also be detained or imprisoned?”

“How do we know who’s who? We don’t have the training. Federal immigration law is very complicated. You know, very complicated and to say we can make it easier with state law I don’t see that we can.” How would he be able to do that,” said Ryan Urrutia, commander assigned to the El Paso Sheriff’s, Texas Patrol Division.

These are the toilets and bathrooms that they have to share in the jail. They are separated only by men and women and one of these can accommodate up to 16 people, who must also share showers for bathing.

These are the dining area and common areas, they have small windows and cracks.

If an undocumented immigrant is arrested at the border, they can end up in a cell like this. It is 40 square feet per person and can accommodate 22 detainees.

A single cell has a toilet, a small mirror and a sink that must be shared among several prisoners.

It is uncertain for El Paso County Sheriff’s Office officials how they will operate with the entry into force of SB4. “We will not actively prioritize this law, but we will actively prioritize the law that will be enforced,” he said, “and if our officers find it, they may have to make an arrest. We will not participate in the task force because that we believe the community we serve, regardless of their status and regardless of their willingness to come forward as victims of crime, can be affected by this law,” says El Paso Sheriff’s Patrol Division Commander Ryan Urrutia.

Commander Urrutia says legislation SB4 could cause racial profiling. “This law can cause racial profiling, you know, because you look a certain way doesn’t mean you’re here illegally. It’s very confusing.”

Univision 23 News traveled to the southern border of the United States and witnessed the plight of immigrants seeking new opportunities. While some surrendered to the Border Patrol, others invaded properties and hid in the homes of residents, who expressed their concern about the situation.

Children play inside a migrant shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Monday, June 26, 2023.

Sobeda Gonzalez is a Venezuelan migrant who crossed the southern border of the United States irregularly. The woman lives in a shelter in El Paso, Texas, and must wear a hood imposed by immigration authorities. Sobeda asserts that she feels “like she’s a criminal” and doesn’t deserve to be forced to use the device.

Before SB4 goes into effect, attorney Iris Torres answered some frequently asked questions from the community and explained that the measure only focuses on those who participate in human trafficking. According to the lawyer, Uber drivers shouldn’t worry and suggests that if an agent asks you about your immigration status in any situation, “you can avoid answering the question.”

