The reason why Venezuelan migrants will have to leave shelters in Chicago in the coming days

Some migrants seeking refuge in temporary shelters in Chicago must leave them within 10 days. Many wonder where those who fail to become independent will go.

Via Telemundo Chicago

March 16 is a critical date, as many migrants seeking asylum will have to leave the shelters from that day and anyone who enters after that will not be able to stay for more than two months.

Olele Ortiz, from Colombia, is one of them: “I feel bad because I’m only 2 months old, I don’t know anyone, I’m alone, if you think about it, I don’t have anyone to help me. A lot more when you leave here,” she said.

And although Rigoberto Linares, who arrived from Venezuela a month ago, has not been given a date, he believes that 2 months is too short to be independent.

“It’s not easy because coming from a far country and going through what you’re going through,” he said.

Jackson Arenas also arrived from Venezuela a year ago and told us it took him 7 months to become independent, so he sympathizes with those who already have a departure date.

“It’s really hard, in my case I already left here, but today many people who haven’t left yet,” he said.

The president of the Immigrant Rights Committee says it’s the eviction plan that worries him.

“I think this is not a good idea so right now we have 12 thousand people who are in shelters, 24 in the city and what we know is that of those 12 thousand only 6 thousand can find a place to live.” said Andres Vasquez, councilor for District 40 and president of the Immigrant and Refugee Rights Committee.

