“I’ll Always See Your Face”: Why High School Students Love the Movie? They say!

During Caesar’s presentation to high school students for “I Always See Your Face,” the students detailed their reasons for their choice to filmmaker Jeanne Harry. to listen !

And this was not done without emotion, at the Grand Rex, with film crews and students who came to talk about it. Words explaining why I will always see your faceLike some books (Sad Tiger by Neige Sinno, winner of the Goncourt des Licenses) was able to offend him to this extent. And what they say says a lot about the great causes that drive new generations. However, let us remember that this César was born from a jury selection of 2,286 final year students from French high schools.

Last February, a film won a César for high school students, and not just any film: I will always see your face. An opportunity to reward an approach (in particular, the process of restorative justice), the filmmaker’s eye, but also, a significant score from the actors. A César was crowned for supporting actress, including the compassionate Adele Exarchopoulos. Decent if you ask us.

Why is this story, halfway between fiction and documentary (filmmaker Jeanne Harry collected research and documents!), able to captivate high school students in France to such an extent? We hear Chloe, a student who has come to give a speech: “It’s a film set against a backdrop of sadness… but one that ultimately leads to hope“. She continues: “And while this remains very clear. Thank you, Jeanne Harry, for showing all the victims of the real world that it is possible to rebuild ourselves, just like your characters.“

We think very hard about these words For a crucial character who follows a parallel path with others for two hours, until her assailant finds herself in the space of a powerful exchange: Chloe (yes, her name is also Chloe), played by Adele Exarchopoulos. A victim of adultery who will confront her brother, played by Raphael Quenard. It is his choice, and his possible reconstruction, that is in question.

Moreover, the actress said during Caesar: “There is a price for that All clauses that attempt to repair irreparable!“. And the actress continued, at the Grand Rex, in front of high school students: “Great roles are very rare and this is one of my greatest roles, it’s a gift”

We suspect that Florian, a high school student, would think differently. During the award ceremony, He testified : “You know, Jeannie Harry, how to perfectly place looks, sounds and silences in your film. Restorative justice is this separation between these 3 components!“. And the young man continued:”What touched us all was this word that was released, this suppressed word that suddenly burst out…“

“… But listen to this without judgment. And what moved us all were these responses that some people gave to others in the film, these unconscious gestures that brought them closer together, and allowed for a long journey towards forgiveness. Thank you, because it is beautiful to see the flower of hope again!“

Words that eloquently say why, we also cried and vibrated so much in front I will always see your face. A chance to re-read our long exchange with our filmmaker!