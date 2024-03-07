Megan the stallion has the hottie in a chokehold with her Japan photo dump

Megan Thi Stallion is off to an exceptional start to 2024. Overall, it was launched with its amazing track “His”. The song had some disagreement with the likes of Nicki Minaj and eventually peaked at number one on the Billboard charts. He started a feud between himself and Nicky, though she eventually emerged victorious. Since then, fans have been curious to see how Mag would follow up her success. However, she has largely managed to garner massive participation outside of hip-hop.

For instance, she has worked with Nike, Planet Fitness, and she recently hosted the Anime Awards. All this coincides with a trip to Japan where she is taking in the culture. Ever since she was in high school, Meg has been a huge fan of anime and immersed herself in Japanese culture. As a result, you can imagine that she had a wonderful time in Tokyo. Below, you can see her photo dump from the trip, and she’s stunning in every photo.

Stallion stuns from Megan

In these pictures, Meg can be seen wearing a revealing top and some cool baggy jeans. In other photos, the artist can be seen in a sort of ensemble, wearing a varsity jacket and another pair of oversized pants. All in all, she perfectly brought out the fashion away from home. The whole trip looked like a blast, and we’re sure she enjoyed every minute of it.

Let us know your thoughts about these outfits, in the comments section below. What do you think of the mag's recent run? From music to fashion to award shows, she has been everywhere.

